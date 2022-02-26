news, local-news,

The mother of a Hillcrest victim has lashed out at the Devonport City Council for its handling of funds raised for the GoFundMe campaign. Georgie Gardam, the mother of Zane Mellor, said she was disappointed with the response from the council after sharing a series of messages between her and the Devonport Council general manager Matthew Atkins on social media. On Thursday, Cr Rockliff said the release of the funds was taking longer than usual due to complex legal issues. READ MORE: A Tasmanian Ukranian and Russian give their thoughts on the invasion "The council can provide assurance that 100 per cent of the funds donated to the original 'Support for Families - Hillcrest Primary' GoFundMe campaign will go to the families of the nine children who were directly impacted by the tragedy." "We understand the community is worried that the money raised hasn't yet gone to the families, but it will, and this is not negotiable." Ms Gardam said she and other families were upset that they had not received any of the funds. READ MORE: Lara Alexander elected Member for Bass after winning recount "When that GoFundMe got taken over they basically cut off the funds to the families at that point," she said. "They don't owe us anything really, but the point is that they have taken over those funds and are saying to the community how much they've supported us. "All of us families, who I'm friends with, have heard nothing from the council." READ MORE: Nature takes over with new program coming to Australia Ms Gardam reserved most of her criticism for Devonport Mayor Annette Rockliff. "She looked at me, stared at me, and just walked straight past me in the council chambers," she said. "That was very hurtful because apparently she went to Zane's funeral and didn't introduce herself there either." In response to Ms Gardam's message, Devonport Council general manager Matthew Atkins began by sending his condolences. "We are extremely sorry for the loss of your son Zane, we cannot imagine what you are going through," he said. "In regard to the mayor walking right past you, this is something she would have never done intentionally, and she is extremely sorry this happened. "There are many council staff that have been personally affected and linked to the enormity of what happened at Hillcrest and we hope that in time we can all help our community heal." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/6ac9203a-8b46-49f6-bfa6-1f54c7c52ddc.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg