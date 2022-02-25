news, local-news,

Dress up in your band merch, ABBA outfits, and '80s best because A Day at the Creek is back to get you grooving in 2022. The event, held on the lawns of Mole Creek Hotel, hosts some of the best tribute bands in Australia. The 2022 line-up includes BABBA: A Tribute to ABBA, Rewind 80s, The Blues Brothers Revival, Dave Hawkins, Adam Page, and Tristan Webb & Friends. There will be prizes on the day for the best dressed ABBA fans. For more information visit adayatthecreek.com.au. Every Saturday the tasty Harvest Market takes over the Cimitiere Street parking area to share fresh food and produce. Discover a wide range of vendors and local brands to support. Gardenfest is back at Entally Estate in February on the 26th and 27th to fulfill all plant needs. The annual celebration features begonias and a wide variety of stalls from plants, to garden ornaments and homewares, with something for the whole family. Furry, four-legged friends are welcome. All profits made go into the restoration and preservation of the estate. House entry is $2 and site entry is $5. The Launceston Planetarium has you covered for weekend events. On Saturday, We Are Stars will be on at 11.30am. Then, at 1.30pm, Capcom Go! will be running. Sunday will show Birth of Planet Earth at 11.30am. The show will be followed by Dawn of the Space Age at 1.30pm. A collection of Japanese cars from various brands will be on show at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania on Sunday. The Japanese Classic Tasmania Show drew a crowd of more than 200 people from all over the state last year when 80 vehicles appeared at the show. This year, those figures are set to increase with 120 owners registered to have their vehicles displayed at the event's 2022 edition. Launceston will host the final Perth Glory Men's game and the A-League Women's action at UTAS Stadium. Perth Glory's Women's side will try to upset a high-flying Sydney FC as they continue their push for finals action as this season's surprise packet. Perth Glory Men's will aim to leave Tasmania on a high against Western United as Richard Garcia's men aim to rocket up the table. Launceston's Night Market is back on Friday evening at Civic Square. Try cuisines from different cultures and enjoy music with friends. The market is licensed.

