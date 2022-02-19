news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service issued a Watch and Act alert for residents in Tasmania's South due to a bushfire that is out of control, putting lives and homes at risk. The fire may impact Oberon Court and Proctors Road, Dynnyrne, and Olinda Grove, Mount Nelson, as it travels South-East. READ MORE: Mask-wearing to continue in Tasmania for the next month Burning embers that fall may threaten homes before the main fire arrives. Smoke and ash may make it difficult to see and breathe. TFS is attending. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/aa2da6c4-3a87-4912-8183-6a46923d9074.jpg/r2_0_737_415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg