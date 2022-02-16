news, local-news,

A 22-year-old man struck a security guard at a Launceston nightclub when a disagreement over a potential illicit drug sale erupted, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Brodie John Wilmot of Newnham pleaded guilty to a count of common assault in September last year. Police prosecutor Jack Fawdrey said an incident was captured on CCTV and police attended Wilmot's address at 3am on September 6. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device The court heard that Wilmot rated himself as nine out of ten on a scale of drunkenness after drinking half a carton of beer, two Red Bulls and other alcoholic drinks between 5pm and 2am. In an interview with police, Wilmot said that he was with two males when he went to a Launceston nightclub and a security guard tried to sell drugs to one of his friends. He said that a second security guard got into "my space". He punched him in the face and kicked him twice while he was on the floor. Mr Fawdry said that the security guard suffered lacerations and bruising. "He suffers anxiety and no longer wants to do security work," he said. READ MORE: Seven Tasmanian school experience COVID outbreaks The court heard that Wilmot had two prior convictions for assault among 21 pages of prior convictions. In 2018 he received a wholly suspended sentence and in 2019 he received a home detention order. Defence counsel Grant Tucker submitted that Wilmot be dealt with via a wholly suspended sentence and a community service order. Magistrate Sharon Cure said the case was pretty bad. "He punches a security guard and kicks him twice," she said. Mr Tucker said that Wilmot's friend was approached by staff offering illicit drugs for sale. READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour "There was an argument and Mr Wilmot was thinking there was going to be a fight and he acts first," he said. "It was not pursued and it was a very brief incident." "It is a serious matter and alcohol is not an excuse but it explains somewhat." Ms Cure said that she was troubled by the two kicks while the complainant was on the ground. "I think he faces the genuine prospect of a term of imprisonment. READ MORE: Federally-funded project delays in estimates hearing "He is escalating through the sentencing calendar, I would be going backwards if I sentence him to a suspended sentence. "He goes out and gets blind drunk and he's got to look at the threat he poses to the community." Ms Cure asked police prosecution to provide more information including a victim impact statement and photographs of the injuries. She postponed sentencing until April 26, 2022, at 2.15pm.

