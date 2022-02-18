news, local-news,

I WAS shocked to read about the massive salmon deaths that occurred due to a spike in water temperature ("Uncertain waters ahead", The Examiner, February 9). Just when I had been thinking, like many, that Tasmania was a haven within our warming world, this disaster was a real wake-up call. Increasingly, we are seeing the climate crisis unfolding now. It is no longer something to deal with in the future. Yes, there are many questions about the sustainability and viability of the Tasmanian salmon industry that need to be urgently addressed. The need for us to all rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions to safeguard our climate, however, is even more pressing. ONE benefit of COVID is we no longer trust raw statistics but demand further information such as what proportion has been fully-vaccinated or how many have been hospitalised "with" and how many "because of" the virus. Another field ripe for similar treatment is solar energy which has also been subjected to an onslaught of misinformation. For example how many of those oft-quoted homes being powered by it do so without any other assistance? Or, a better test, how many of them are now off the grid? Perhaps we should employ "experts" on this matter rather than using commentators who don't even understand the difference between a MW and a MWH? READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order PETER Dutton endeavours to make his constituents fearful to appear the strong man ready to protect us from what he calls imminent overseas threats. Look out, Morrison from marketing. He has mirrored words of support for you like you plied to Malcolm Turnbull just before you manoeuvred his downfall. It will be a black armband day for Australia if Dutton becomes our federal leader. I congratulate Senator Eric Abetz (The Examiner, February 9) for standing up for those, such as Jack, who are being unfairly treated for choosing not to be vaccinated. I am double vaccinated and have had the booster. As an Australian who values our democracy and freedoms to choose, I don't support my fellow Australians, who choose not to be vaccinated, being bullied or alienated. Senator Abetz is right, instead of demonising our friends, neighbours and colleagues, let's engage with them and consider some of the reasons they might be making their choice. Some would argue it is pride and arrogance, as they don't want to be told what to do. I would argue the majority are more concerned about injecting a substance they fear has not yet been well tested over time. Is that worthy of condemnation? Is it wrong to be concerned about your health long term? I would argue there is some validity to their fears. I would also argue those who are reacting to the unvaccinated are doing so because they are fearful of catching the disease from them. We can't blame the unvaccinated for spreading COVID. That argument is completely unfair and unfounded. If the unvaccinated get COVID they get COVID. People who are vaccinated are still getting COVID. Fact is our nation has become divided over fear of the unknown. Jack is one example of Individuals futures and families who are currently being destroyed by bias. Shame on us. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death Imagine a country of about 25 million people in the southern hemisphere. Imagine it is proud of its multiculturalism, its many faiths, its egalitarianism and its democracy. It needs a head of state. Imagine the criteria for the appointment are as follows. The person must live 17,000 kilometres away; they must be a member of a designated family; for the next hundred years or so they must be male; they must belong to a particular section of the Christian church; they must rarely set foot in the country; they must spend a minimal amount of time on the affairs of the country; they must be very rich. What a strange country that would be! READ MORE: Libraries Tasmania changes rule to allow unvaccinated entry Any politician who volunteers to do a job should pay for any expenses incurred when they choose to vacate early. Why should we taxpayers foot their bill? What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/c1a9096e-de9f-4f66-ada0-9d21bd644429.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg