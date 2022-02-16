newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The mental and physical health of some of the state's most crucial workers is set to be improved by the return of a long-running annual event, and a partnership struck up between its organisers and a well-known charity organisation. The Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association Truck Run is set to return to the Longford Showgrounds on March 13. READ MORE: Seven Tasmanian school experience COVID outbreaks The funds raised at the event will support the Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania's Truckie Checkups health initiative. Last year's event raised $27,000 and attracted 99 impressive rigs for a run from Glebe in Launceston to Longford Showgrounds. The money is set to be used by the RFDS to fund a physical health worker and a mental health worker, as well as to cover the operating costs of one of the charity's mobile health hub buses that are expected to be set up at truck stops around the state for regular health and wellness clinics. Truck drivers will be encouraged to pull up for a quick, but potentially lifesaving, health check, with the aim of identifying health problems before they exacerbate. A Monash University survey last year revealed more than 80 per cent of truck drivers were overweight or obese, one in five were suffering from depression, more than 70 per cent were living with chronic pain, and almost a third with multiple chronic health conditions. READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour Tasmanian Truck Owners & Operators president Rob Bayles said that members were delighted the money raised not only assisted with the delivery of RFDS health programs, but would give back to the truck drivers directly. "It was a great turnout last year and it's shaping up to be even bigger and better this year," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/dc910ceb-7d1d-4723-bb4d-e906daf12c61.jpg/r0_212_4176_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg