Tasmanians are booking domestic and overseas holidays again, including cruises, almost two years after the pandemic was first declared. The travel industry hung in the balance as holiday travel flatlined from coronavirus fears and border restrictions, with some agents leaving the industry forever. But a slow return in travel confidence is allowing the industry to surge. READ MORE: Pilot who died in helicopter crash is named Launceston Travel and Cruise Centre director Baden Brown said bookings for overseas holidays, unique Australian holidays, and cruises in New Zealand and Europe were beginning to rise. He said a majority of overseas bookings were for Europe, but other destinations have included Fiji and north America. The less severe Omicron strain, triple vaccinations and a desire to return to normality are thought to be driving the increase. "We are coming off rock bottom, but people are now genuinely eager and keen to book The majority of our clients who are either overseas now or who have booked to go overseas just want to get out and travel again," Mr Brown said. "We have clients in Europe now, and clients who have come back from destinations such as Italy, Ireland and England, who come back with positive experiences. "We don't know of anyone who has contracted COVID, which is another positive." READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour Mr Brown said client feedback was showing travel to be easy, despite the existence of COVID-19, with some countries no longer relying on travel restrictions. He said his clients Denise and Frank, of Pipers River, who have been travelling for five weeks and are now relocating to Italy, have found travel a breeze. "They have found it very easy to navigate the Italian system. They are in Switzerland now, where travel is almost back to normal." Mr Brown said many flight bookings were being made from May, while there was strong demand for cruises leaving Australia for New Zealand, and good numbers of people booking for cruises in Europe from September onwards. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

