The pilot killed while helping fight a fire in the state's North has been identified as 41-year-old Andrew Kerr. In a tribute from aerial firefighting company Air Operations Unit - Tasmania, the experienced pilot was described as being "highly respected within the aviation industry and Tasmania Fire Service". "Yesterday we lost one of our own in a tragic accident," the online tribute read. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device "Andrew was part of the team performing vital aerial firefighting support at the Pipers Brook Road fire in Lebrina." Mr Kerr died after crashing his helicopter in a paddock on Monday afternoon. Adding to online tributes, Railton Fire Brigade chief Ross Crack, who labelled Mr Kerr a hero, offered support to family, friends and his firefighter and support crew. "Whilst Tasmania Fire Service together with all firefighters take the utmost caution when conducting firefighting activities, sometimes God takes hero's from us for unknown reasons to me," Mr Crack wrote. The bushfire is still impacting the Pipers Brook, Lebrina, Wyena and Golconda areas. Water bombers and helicopters have been helping combat the bushfire since it began on Thursday and efforts were ramped up on Saturday when the fire began to spread more rapidly. On Tuesday morning, TFS confirmed its crews, as well as Sustainable Timber Tasmania, and Reliance Forest Fibre were continuing to work to control the bushfire. The fire is currently at an Advice warning for residents in the area to monitor conditions. READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour "Heavy machinery and fire crews have again been working to control the fire today," TFS said in a statement. "Warm weather is expected today with light winds which should allow crews on the ground to make progress on containing the fire. Heavy machinery made great progress over the last few days strengthening containment lines with crews will remaining on scene overnight patrolling the fire." The fire has burnt through 1660 Hectares. The Australian Transport and Safety Bureau was now investigating the crash, and a report was being prepared for the coroner.

