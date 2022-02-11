news, local-news,

The news of a large Aboriginal rock art boulder disappearing from Sundown Point on Tasmania's Tarkine coast and, further south, another being defaced with a chisel, underscores public neglect aided and abetted by government inaction. The Tasmanian Aboriginal Heritage Act provides fines for destroying relics but no jail sentences. Not that that should be a worry, as the destruction of original Tasmanian art often goes without police investigation. The federal legislation is essentially toothless. Before the current outrages, Tasmanian rock art was daubed with a red swastika, a cross was chiselled over an ancient engraved circle, a truck was backed into another and a cave painting was besmirched. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit The 1998 trail to a piece of art sawn out of another Sundown Point boulder went cold on the US west coast: Interpol still lists that bit as stolen. No doubt the large rock slab with 6000-year-old etchings which is now missing would fetch a fortune on the global black market. But, rather than think about that, it is so reassuring to hear that a big wave must have washed it away. Why are we stuck with a two-party system? We are not actually stuck but we are effectively so. Both major parties accept donations from the fossil fuel industry. Both major 'L' parties accept donations from the big gambling companies. The Federal National party is still taking money from big tobacco but it was 'only' $55,000 in 2020-21. One big businessman donated $1.29 million to one of our big "L" parties. There is a way we can break out of the hold that these and other lobbyists have over us all via our government and that is to vote for minor parties regardless of all the advertising we get bombarded with. We've shown that we're capable of looking past the advertising with Palmer, so I suggest we extend the courtesy to the two big "L" parties. What happens when we have hung parliaments? We get proper debate and better legislation. It's messier to get legislation passed, our democracy is messier, but it is better. READ MORE: Sarah Courtney resigns as Member for Bass and as Education Minister Watching the opening of the Winter Olympics was a wonderful reminder of the sheer diversity of the human family and of the joyful anticipation of watching elite athletes compete. The Chinese are to be commended for hosting these games under the difficult circumstances of a pandemic. Aliens from a distant planet would be impressed by the solidarity, harmony and skill shown by the youthful participants during the games. They would assume that countries got on very well, until they learnt about the current threat faced by Ukraine, and the ongoing menacing behaviour of China towards Taiwan. They would also be horrified to learn about the continuing human rights abuses against the Uyghurs. The opening ceremony depicted each country as a snowflake where no two were the same. Hopefully the leadership of countries like China and Russia take note and desist from their urge to stomp on countries that wish to pursue their own differences. CONGRATULATIONS to Dr Mooney (George Town), Dr Tim Flanagan, and Dr Fiona Joske (both Smithton and now Longford) - GPs to their rural communities for 40 years. All trained at the University of Tasmania and continue to inspire our medical students, hopefully to take up the rewarding challenge of rural general practice. If you are a young Tasmanian hoping to train as one of our medical students, I hope you feel inspired by Dr Mooney's story to enrol with us and aim for rural general practice. IF A politician is staying in Canberra for work, they should show the receipts for what they have paid for accommodation and be reimbursed for their out of pocket costs. Yes, they should have a meal allowance. This is what happened in other industries and workplaces. It should be the same for the political members of all parties. Taxpayers money should be used to support community base projects, like roads, building infrastructure, hospitals, schools and education etc. Not as a slush fund for politicians. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

