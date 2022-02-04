newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The JackJumpers are preparing for life on the road with the NBL releasing the next phase of its rolling schedule. Coach Scott Roth's troops will travel to Melbourne in round 11 to take on South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday February 13 at John Cain Arena. Then they'll head to Wollongong in round 12 to face Illawarra Hawks at WIN Entertainment Centre on Sunday February 20. READ MORE: Defender would love to make A-League side for Tassie tour The team will then travel to Nissan Arena in round 13 to take on the Brisbane Bullets on Saturday February 26. The new franchise will finish off the summer with a home game against Perth Wildcats on Monday February 28 at Derwent Entertainment Centre. JackJumpers chief executive officer Simon Brookhouse is excited by what lies ahead for the team. "We're looking forward to a great month of competitive games as we build on the momentum we have gathered after restarting the season," he said. "Away games are a great opportunity for the boys to bond further so they're looking forward to getting on the road for most of February before coming back for a big game against Perth at home".

