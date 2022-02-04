Discover the pure architectural artistry of botanical chameleons

community,

Leucadendrons are masters of colour change, providing interest and intrigue throughout the year with their cone-like clusters of flowers surrounded by leaf-like bracts that put on stunning displays of colouration changes that, at times, can take place almost overnight. Closely related to banksias and waratahs these medium to large evergreen ornamental shrubs from the Proteaceae family are often overlooked as garden plants, but should be planted more as most will grow in poor soils. They love our harsh, dry summers, are low maintenance, require no fertilising and, with recent hybridising improving flower forms, have even more varieties to choose from. Leucadendrons have separate male and female plants and the flowers, borne by each sex, are quite different in appearance. It is only the female flower that produces the cones and seed. This 'flower' is comprised of the leaves at the top of each stem changing colour, usually becoming longer and wider, forming what appear to be petals. Technically speaking the centre pod is the flower. The bushes are usually well shaped and during the period up until the centre pod emerges, the leaves of many species go through a number of colour changes. Among the standout specimens is Leucadendron argenteum with large, iridescent silver leaves that grows well in clay to partly rocky soils when given a sheltered position. Leucadendron meridianum 'More Silver' also has striking silver/blue foliage. Leucadendron laureolum is a winter-flowering variety growing to about 1.5m tall with yellow tulip-like flowers. It makes an attractive screen or hedging plant and cut flower. Leucadendron laureolum x salignum produced another top performing yellow flowerer in L. 'Inca Gold'. The long-lived L. sessile forms a nice rounded, compact shrub to 1.5m tall with butter yellow foliage before turning to red. It suits smaller gardens. Leucadendron eucalyptifolium, known as the gum-leaved conebush, is fast growing and produces bright yellow flowers. The flower cones are very popular in the florist industry. The compact growth habit of L. 'Red Gem' makes for a perfect screen or mass planting where the deep wine red flowers can be fully admired. Leucadendron 'Spring Blaze' with soft green foliage, flushed with pink, which turns a vanilla colour then later red and green, is another fine example of these versatile plants. For spectacular it's hard to beat L. discolor with grey/green foliage and red flowers surrounded by creamy/yellow bracts in spring. When in full flower and planted as a hedge it's an absolute show stopper. A similar type is L. 'Summer Sun' with masses of bright yellow flowers with a red centre. Leucadendrons like a soil that is well drained, open to full sun with plenty of ventilation and a pH of around 5-6. To grow in a container use a potting mix suitable for natives. Prune only to keep the bushes tidy. The new growth emerges immediately below the flower so it's best to leave the flowers on the bush then cut them back as soon as they have passed their best and the leaves have changed colour back to green. You may have to search specialist nurseries for some varieties, but similar types are available in most nurseries. February 12: The Annual Tasmanian Cactus & Succulent Exhibition and Sales, Australian Italian Club, 414 Westbury Road, Prospect, 10am-4pm. Entry $2 with proceeds going to charity. Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Burnie, 9am-4pm. Tea room open 9.30am-4pm. This 11ha woodland garden features over 24,000 related plants. Flower shows and garden clubs: Meetings have been cancelled until further notice due to COVID concerns.

