A Perth woman pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a series of assault charges that all occurred on November 3 last year. Michelle Kylie Hinds, 30, pleaded guilty through defence counsel Michael Larcombe to the common assault of Frederick James Hinds on November 3, 2021, by striking him to the head numerous times and banging his head against a car window repeatedly. READ MORE: Hired then fired: Tasmanian biosecurity workers lose jobs Hinds also pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary of a home in West Launceston. Court documents show that Hinds entered the home with the intent of assaulting the female occupant. READ MORE: Repeat drug driver on suspended sentences sent to jail She also pleaded guilty to aggravated common assault of the female occupant by pushing her and slapping her to the face knowing that she was pregnant at the time. Hinds also pleaded guilty to assault upon the pregnant woman. Court documents reveal that Hinds knew the woman was pregnant and that she punched her in the stomach "while telling her to get an abortion". READ MORE: Call to address 'unsustainable' elective surgery backlog Magistrate Ken Stanton committed Hinds to the Supreme Court for sentence on the aggravated burglary and assault upon a pregnant woman charges on March 15. The common assault charges were adjourned for facts and sentence until April 27.

