news, local-news, tasmania, political, parties, funding, secret, disclosure, donations, liberal

Tasmanians have gone another 12 months without knowing how its major political parties receive the vast majority of their income after public disclosures for 2020-21 were released on Tuesday. Tasmania is the only state or territory without its own disclosure laws, meaning it is covered by the Commonwealth's threshold of $14,300 for funding to be publicly disclosed. This is compared with a threshold of $1000 in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, the ACT and the Northern Territory. READ MORE: Thousands eligible for a booster shot after window shortened As a result, the source of 81 per cent of the Tasmanian Liberal Party's $3.42 million in income for 2020-21 remained unknown, although the disclosures did reveal the identity of some major donors. Pratt Holdings - which trades as Visy - donated $50,000 to the party, while donations of $13,800 from the Australian Hotels Association, $14,488 from the Registered Clubs of NSW and $15,000 from Responsible Wagering Australia were listed on donor returns, but not party returns. An individual named Richard Smith donated $50,000, while Ben Gray donated $33,200. Mr Smith's donation was one of only two disclosed for the Tasmanian Liberals during last year's election campaign. The source of 72 per cent of the Tasmanian branch of the Labor Party's $1.17 million in income was unknown. Public disclosures included a $103,750 donation from Erin Bromfield and $25,000 from Bti Pty Ltd, and $51,400 in "other" receipts from the Health and Community Services Union and the retail union Shop Distributive and Allied. READ MORE: Tasmanian median house price reaches $600,000 in 2021 The party also received $25,000 from Kinetic - the owner of Redline buses - along with $13,500 from lobbyist firm Anacta Strategies, $5000 from Maurice Blackburn law firm and $1000 from the Australian Hotels Association. The AEC included details of 26 per cent of the Tasmanian Greens' income, including $165,114 from the party's national office, a $54,497 bequest and a $10,000 donation from Duncan Turpie. However the party also discloses donations over $1500 on its website, adding $81,885, and taking its total public disclosure to 34 per cent. The Tasmanian Government plans to introduce donation disclosure reform this year - despite it being promised before the last election - with plans for a $5000 donation threshold which it claims "strikes the right balance". This would bring Tasmania in line with South Australia as having the equal-weakest disclosure laws. The Tasmanian Greens have proposed a $1000 disclosure threshold, and a $3000 cap on donations. Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb said she wanted an "urgent update" on the government's plans, including a consultation report, revised bill and for submissions to be published. READ MORE: Activity in Tasmanian emergency departments scrutinised in new report She said she would be pushing for a $1000 disclosure threshold. "Following the controversial 2018 election, Tasmanians were promised state political donations reform," Ms Webb said. "Parliament needs to prioritise debate on any revised bill to ensure any implementation funding is provided for in the May Budget, as well as ensure that the inaugural disclosure reporting period can commence from the next financial year." A government spokesperson said the five-week consultation period on the draft bill concluded in September and the "feedback is still being considered". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/729e5a15-01d5-4834-bbc0-cdfd17f56fbc.jpg/r3_0_1884_1063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg