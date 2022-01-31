news, local-news,

Tasmanians will join more than four-million Australians now eligible for their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced on Monday the interval between second and third doses had again been shortened from four to three months. The change to the booster window means more than 60,000 Tasmanians will join over 100,000 adults eligible for a third dose. READ MORE: Clean-up efforts underway following oil spill in Mersey River Newstead Medical Practice partner Dr Toby Gardner said demand was high with the clinic booked up until mid-March with people seeking a booster. "People have been booking in knowing that it would change today,'' he said. Dr Gardner said with GPs booked out and focusing on vaccinating children, he encouraged adults to make their bookings through the state-run clinics. "For adults who just require a booster, we want people to get covered as quickly as possible and we think that should be done at the state clinics, if it's not available through their GP," he said. READ MORE: Pop up clinics and walk-ins part of week-long vaccine blitz Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster said more than 40 per cent of Tasmanians over 18 had received a booster. Mr Webster said additional clinics had been added to the February and March schedules to take in the extra demand. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

