Traditional celebrations are underway for those who celebrate Lunar New Year. Today marks the start of the New Year in the Chinese calendar and Tsing Wah Asian Grocer owner Antony Kwong said it's a very special and symbolic day for Asians all across the world. Last night was the most important day in the Chinese calendar, with Lunar New Year Eve a time for families to reunite and reconnect. "It's not just New Year that is celebrated in China, it's celebrated in lots of parts of Asia such as Vietnam, Singapore. Malaysia, Honk Kong and more," he said. "For people who work or study overseas or away from family, the Chinese New Year reunion dinner is the best time to see their parents or grandparents. The reunion dinner gives elders the opportunity to catch up on how their children and grandchildren are doing. "Having everyone reunite back in the household is something that the elders really look forward to each year, it's similar to Thanksgiving in America in the sense that it's about being together and being thankful for family." And 2022 is the year of the tiger in the Chinese Zodiac, with a rotating calendar of 12 animals. Mr Kwong said that people born in the year of the tiger are fierce. "A tiger is a strong, bold creature so there are elements of a strong nature, more independent and very brave to take on new adventures," he said. "At Lunar New Year, it's tradition to give the gift of a bright, beautiful red envelope, known as hngbo, to your friends and family. The red colour symbolises good luck and prosperity in Chinese and other East Asian cultures." Mr Kwong has previously held New Year events, but has this year decided to not hold the event due to COVID-19. "We usually have heaps of people show up and we have celebrations in the shop and up the laneway with lots of colour and food," he said. "Unfortunately this year we want to keep everyone safe, so we encourage people to get food and then enjoy from the safety of their own house. "We have had lot's of people come in previous years, so hopefully next year we can bring back the event."

