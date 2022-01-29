newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Beaconsfield District Hospital is expected to reopen on Monday following a closure due to storm damage on Friday. Patients will be returned to the hospital following the completion of preliminary repairs and a full safety audit. EARLIER: Patients and staff at the Beaconsfield District Hospital have been moved to other hospitals across the North after heavy rain yesterday afternoon caused flooding damage. The rains swept through Beaconsfield at about 3.30pm causing the roof to leak. No injuries were reported and all hospital patients were safe and in a stable condition. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks Regional Health Commander Dr Peter Renshaw said none of the patients were COVID-19 positive. "As a precaution 18 patients were relocated to George Town, Scottsdale, Deloraine, Campbell Town and the Launceston General Hospital," he said. "The families and next of kin of the patients had been contacted to advise where the patients were being taken." The heavy rains caused the water damage, and with more inclement weather forecast the decision was made to move the patients. A full electrical assessment is expected before patients will be allowed to move back into the hospital. READ MORE: Offers over $10m expected as country estate returns to market Beaconsfield Fire Brigade chief Todd Russell said initially his unit responded to calls of a structure fire. "On arrival there was no sign of fire just the smell of burning electrical cable," he said. "It was just an investigation only, really. Initially there was some flooding and the SES were paged for a flooding incident." Beaconsfield Community Health Service and Wellbeing Association chair Joy Allen said the evacuation would have been difficult for the elderly patients. "They would be worried about their family and their possessions," she said.

