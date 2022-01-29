newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Australian country musician Casey Barnes will be bring his new album to Tasmanians on the first leg of his national tour. On Friday, Barnes dropped his newest single - Get To Know Ya - ahead of his album release - Light It Up - on February 25 and his tour starting the same date. "[The single is about] that instant connection when you lay eyes on someone for the first time. The nervous feeling about getting to know them and ... it is one of my favourite songs on the album," Barnes said. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks "It's just got a really great summer tempo vibe about it ... and this song is all about sort of emerging off the back of [COVID] and getting to know one another again." Barnes started his career in Forth, Tasmania, so the artist felt it was only right to kick off the tour from the same place. However, before Barnes began his career in the music industry, he wanted to try his hand at journalism. He interned at The Examiner while attending Launceston College, but music was his passion. "When I was six years old, I'll never forget my very first gig. It was Johnny Cash, supported by John Williamson in my hometown of Launceston in Tasmania," he said. "I just remember being completely captivated by the performance and thinking 'one day I'd love to do this too'. Several years later that thought became a reality when I was invited to jump up on stage and perform for the very first time at the Forth Pub with the band, and the rest as they say is history. "It's a full circle and a special moment to come back to Tasmania." READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win Barnes' connection to Tasmania has stuck with him, with his heart breaking for the children and families involved in the Hillcrest tragedy. One of the children is a fan of Barnes and the artist made sure to send a get well video. The child's family, and some of the other families involved, have been invited to attend the Tasmanian tour dates. Barnes has had several successful single releases during the past year including God Took His Time On You and Come Turn Me On. The artist feels the upcoming album is the best work he has created yet, but said settling on the 10 tracks for the record was hard. "There's a couple [that did not make the record] that will probably be released throughout the year as singles," he said. Though Barnes enjoys recording and writing, he loves getting out of the studio and playing to live audiences. The gig at Forth may have sold out, but Barnes will also perform at Mathinna and Longley in Tasmania for all those fans who don't want to miss out. To get tickets to the shows visit caseybarnes.com.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

