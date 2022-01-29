news, local-news,

A Northern Tasmania artist is excited to take the next step in her art career as she finds the sector is changing to allow for more digital exploration in her artistic practice. Mandy Hunniford has been focused on two main projects of late, with one of them - Remembrance, Landscape and Belonging - a collection of work that has spanned more than a decade and acknowledges the loss of life in Queenstown through mining accidents. "These big projects are coming to conclusion, and especially with the Queenstown project I will be looking at how to present that ... and tour the exhibition around Australia," the artist said. "The collection could go on forever, but I think it's good to bookend it." READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration However, the work has changed since it was first undertaken, and is not only derived from her original medium of painting and canvas work, but digital representations too. "The work is two different things, but the same artistic expression," Hunniford said. Hunniford has been assisted in her art practice through grants such as Community Care and Recovery, Arts and Screen Digital Production Fund, and an individual grant from Arts Tasmania. Several of those grants have gone towards developing more digital art including a 20-minute short film and a website to exhibit work instead of in a traditional gallery setting. Hunniford said the changes had "really opened the door" for a new type of practice. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/ecb2b1a7-4179-4c0b-a898-671e90836f44.jpg/r0_1851_4089_4161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg