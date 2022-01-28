news, local-news,

Animal enthusiasts are set to celebrate all things goats this weekend when a popular Northern Tasmanian festival returns. GoatFest will be held at the Longford Showgrounds for the second consecutive year on Sunday, from 10am to 3:30pm. For a decade prior to 2019, GoatFest was held at the Inveresk equestrian pavilion, however, after the City of Launceston council leased the area to the University of Tasmania, to develop the car park for the new Inveresk campus and UTAS stadium, GoatFest was tasked with finding a new location. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration The annual field day is organised by a team of dairy, angora, boer and miniature goat breed society members. Tasmanian branch of the Goat Association of Australia president Steven Baldock said discussions were held between organisers regarding the potential cancellation of the event this year, after COVID-19 numbers surged over the Christmas holiday period and into 2022. However, after deciding the outdoor environment at the showgrounds was safe enough to proceed, they held off. READ MORE: Council to consider pausing e-scooter trial Mr Baldock said the event, which was established in 2009, had experienced a lot of success since it was first held, and recalled a crowd of more 1400 gathering at a previous edition. This year, due to COVID, a decreased crowd of about 500 people was expected, while 40 goats were scheduled to be on show. Mr Baldock said the event was beneficial for goat breeders and was successful in raising awareness for the goat industry, but he revealed it was also a hit with the kids. "The miniature goats are very popular with children, because of their small size, and there will be a variety of child friendly events available on the day too," he said. READ MORE: Interstate woman found dead at Cataract Gorge President of Mohair Australia's Tasmanian sub-branch Eian Rayner said Tasfoods usually attend the event and sold a variety of goat products, including goats milk milkshakes, but were unable to this year due to issues regarding COVID. However, Mr Rayner said the Launceston branch of the Cancer Council would be putting on a barbecue where goat meat would be available for people to try. "Goat milk, cheese, yoghurt, clothing made with mohair and goats in general will also be available on the day," he said. Funds raised at the event through gold coin donations will be funnelled back into Tasmania's breed societies to help with promotion and awareness activities. Visit GoatFest Tasmania on Facebook. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/523bb8dc-0f9d-4a9b-811e-7cb8a7fd642e.jpeg/r5_95_1768_1091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg