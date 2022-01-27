news, local-news,

Launceston theatre companies, and their shows, have been recognised for their work through the announcement of the nominees for the eighth annual Tasmanian Theatre Awards. The awards, held by the Theatre Council of Tasmania, have three main categories: Professional Theatre, Musical Theatre and Community Theatre. Theatre Council president Petr Divis said the awards were a fantastic way to recognise the performers, creatives, and designers who gave all they could to Tasmanian theatre productions. READ MORE: Divers re-enter First Basin as search continues for missing swimmer "Participation in the awards is completely voluntary, but we're thrilled that nearly every theatre company in Tasmania embraces the opportunity to be involved," he said. "There are some well-known companies there, but the great thing about the awards is that there are new companies in it every year and do well." Launceston's Mudlark Theatre received three professional theatre nominations for its production of Caravan Boat Treehouse. However, Archipelago Productions scored 13 nominations in the same category, with seven of those going to The Bleeding Tree - a co-production with Blue Cow Theatre. Encore Theatre Company's Mamma Mia took hold of the musical category with 13 nominations, followed by nominations for Old Nick, Jack Lark, and Devonport Choral Society. READ MORE: Damage to Aboriginal petroglyph site investigated Launceston Players picked up seven nominations for the production of The Bridesmaid Must Die, while IO Performance was recognised with six nomination for a mix of its productions. This year's awards cover performances from both 2020 and 2021 following the impact of COVID-19 on staging productions. Almost 50 shows were assessed for the 2022 awards, the third highest number registered since the awards began. "That confirms the incredible support for the awards from our theatre companies, as well as the resilience of our theatre-makers in continuing to entertain, provoke and enrich the Tasmanian community," Mr Divis said. Winners will be announced at a celebration dinner on March 5 at Wrest Point, Hobart. Other companies were also recognised. For a full list of nominees visit the Theatre Council website at theatrecounciltas.org. Tickets for the winner announcement evening are also available via the website. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

