For music-lovers, triple j's Hottest 100 is one of the best moments of the year. This year saw The Wiggles take out the coveted top spot with their Like A Version cover of Tame Impala's Elephant. However, eagled-eyed Tasmanians may have noticed one of the artists who made it to the Hottest 100 list was born in Hobart. Luude, now living in Perth, came in at number 65 with his 2021 cover of the classic Men at Work song Down Under, featuring the band's lead singer Colin Hay. 'Ripped away from us': family touched by love, support after fire The artist's real name is Christian Benson and he relocated to Perth when he was inspired to try producing. In 2021 Luude released his EP titled 6AM. Coming in second on the Hottest 100 list was Stay from The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. Third was taken out by Spacey Jane's Lots Of Nothing. The 2022 Hottest 100 received 2,500,409 votes, with Australia leading the way with 54 songs in the countdown.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/2e0e8923-e3ca-4e22-9689-f0b12450f6f0.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg