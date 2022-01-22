newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Launceston family who lost everything in a house fire have shared how grateful they are to have received so much community support. Tasmania Fire Service attended the Bakes' weatherboard cottage on Paranaple Road, Kelso, at nearly 6pm on Wednesday after being alerted to a fire. When crews arrived they found the building engulfed in flames. Though crews manage to extinguish the fire, the $300,000 damage was already done. READ MORE: New real estate agency enters hot Launceston market For the Bakes family, that fire took their family home of seven years, and along with it all their possessions, photos, and memories. Emily Bakes was in the house with her husband and three children when the fire started. "I had just bathed the kids and got them dressed and ready for tea. Hubby was in the kitchen dishing tea up. I literally just put my daughter in the high chair when hubby looked out the window and noticed smoke," she said "By the time we got outside [where the fire was located] the flames were just roaring." Ms Bakes' husband went to get the outside hose, but the fire was too close to the water supply and it was cut off. "We just grabbed the kids, ran outside and called the fire brigade," Ms Bakes said. "Everything we have ever known was ripped away from us ... it's been where out kids grew up, the only home our kids knew." READ MORE: What you need to know about Tasmania's back to school plan While crews were managing the fire, the family went to a neighbours house. Neighbours also helped assist the family in saving one of the cars by pushing it out of the way. "I don't think it hit us until the next morning when we saw the damage that everything else was gone," Ms Bakes said. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family in rebuilding their lives. "We have had so much support and we are so overwhelmed. Yesterday I just couldn't stop crying from all the help, support and love we have had," Ms Bakes said. The Bakes family are staying at a relative's house until they are able to move into an empty farmhouse offered to the family by Mr Bakes' employer. "The kids need to be back into their routine and have a home of their own. We are absolutely so grateful for all the help and support we have received and continue to receive," Ms Bakes said. Investigations concluded the house fire was accidental, but the cause remains unknown. To help the family visit gofundme.com/f/help-a-young-family-start-again Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

