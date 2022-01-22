TFS issue bushfire emergency warning for residents of Tullah
Latest
TFS have upgraded the bushfire message for Tullah to emergency warning.
The bushfire is now out of control and the township is expected to be at high-risk.
The fire is travelling North East, towards Tullah.
Burning embers may threaten your home before the main fire arrives.
What to do:
If your home is well prepared and you can actively defend it, it may provide shelter.
If your home is unprepared, go to a safer location only if the path is clear.
There is no evacuation centre currently in place.
There is a nearby safer place at Tullah Sports Hall, 24 Farrell Street, Tullah.
If you have made a bushfire plan, use it now.
For fire updates, listen to ABC Local Radio or visit the TFS website at fire.tas.gov.au.
