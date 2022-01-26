community,

For Betty Laverty OAM, she was always destined for a life within music, with both her parents musical in their own ways. Now that service to music, and pipe bands specifically, has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia. "I was very flattered [to receive the OAM]. I never thought about it before. It was a quite a surprise when I was first was notified and asked if I would accept it," she said. Ms Laverty, of Riverside, was born in 1936 at Deloraine. She married in 1970 and had two sons. She has had an extensive career volunteering in a number of positions including the original Festivale Committee in Launceston and committees for schools and clubs her sons were a part of - who both took after their mother in dancing. She was secretary for 10 years for the Tasmanian Branch of the Australian Pipe Bands Association and assistant secretary for two years. "I think [pipe bands are] a good activity for young ones to get involved in. It's nice to see the young ones playing," Ms Laverty said. At the Tasmanian Caledonian Council she was a secretary on four occasions, and was involved with running the Highland Games at Campbell Town and Ross between the late 1960's and the mid 1990's. She was a previous secretary for the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band after being head-hunted for the role. Ms Laverty also was secretary for 21 years at the Launceston School for Seniors. She still holds a tutor role with the school, and has been a life member since 2015. Adding to that, the dance-lover was also a committee member of the Studio of National Dance, Launceston. One of her greatest achievements was gaining her Teachers Certificate for Scottish Country Dancing in the July of 1997. All of Ms Laverty's volunteering achievements could not be listed as it would tale a novel, but she has no regrets about the positions she has taken on. "I've made some lifelong friends through the pipe bands and Scottish dancing," she said. "I have always been keen on music, it's been a lifelong commitment."

