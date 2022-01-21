news, local-news,

The proposed upgrade to the Cressy Hatchery can move to the next stage after the Environmental Protection Authority concluded it could be managed in an environmentally sustainable manner. Petuna Aquaculture had proposed an upgrade to the existing salmon and trout hatchery on Burlington Road, Cressy, by adding a third recirculating aquaculture system for salmon smolt on-growing, and partially reconfiguring existing flow-through ponds to provide space for additional wastewater treatment. The addition of the third RAS would allow for the movement of a significant volume of salmon from the flow-through ponds to the controlled environment of the RAS. The EPA board will grant a variation to the existing environmental licence with conditions including regular monitoring and reporting of water flow and quality at a number of locations both within the hatchery, and upstream and downstream of the hatchery. Effluent discharge limits which currently apply are to be revised once the upgrades are completed. EPA board chair Andrew Paul said the conditions were included to manage any environmental impacts. "The proposed upgrades will cause a doubling in the volume of solid wastes being removed from wastewaters during treatment and requiring removal from the hatchery," he said. The Northern Midlands Council has been notified of the board's decision and will now proceed with the assessment of the application under the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act 1993. Mr Paul said the EPA board looked at a number of environmental issues when considering the proposed upgrade. "Various environmental issues were considered by the Board in its assessment, particularly in relation to the quality of effluent discharged to Brumbys Creek and the levels of wastewater treatment from the flow-through and recirculating systems," he said. Petuna chief executive Ruben Alvarez said the development was an important step for environmental sustainability. "The new state-of-the-art system will also allow Petuna to grow the fish to a larger size on land, reducing the time they need to be at sea," he said. "This project is an integral part of Petuna's sustainability strategy to invest in the world's best technology." Tas City Building principal director Steven Simeoni said work on the upgrade would hopefully begin in March. "It's a significant job for us," he said. "It's going to be right up there with one of our largest jobs. Our part of it is about $7 million, and the total cost of the job is a lot more than that." Mr Simeoni said the project would be a boon for local jobs in the region. "There will be a lot of subcontractors working, and it's been a real team effort to make sure that the building works for cost and works for Petuna," he said. "It's a combination of great designs and cost effective, bio-friendly and it's all powered by solar as well. This will be the most efficient and up to date one in Tasmania."

