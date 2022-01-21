news, local-news,

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's Invasion Day protests will be held online this year due to COVID-19 health concerns for the Aboriginal community. The centre's campaign manager Nala Mansell said with the push to change the date growing, pressure was building on politicians. The online Invasion Day rally will start at 11.45am on January 26 and can be viewed by visiting the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's Facebook page. Ms Mansell said it was important to give people the opportunity to call for change, and the pandemic would not stop the campaign. In line with the federal government's Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code, the council will host a Public Citizenship Ceremony at Albert Hall on January 26, starting at 10am. Due to capacity limits in place at the venue, this will be an invitation-only event. Given the ongoing COVID pandemic, the council has subsequently postponed its annual Community Recognition Awards, which were due to be held on January 25, until later in the year. The council is set to hold two separate celebrations for Australia Day. Kicking things off is a citizenship ceremony, where people from around the world will gather inside the Graham Fairless Centre, on Macquarie Street, to make the Australian citizenship pledge of commitment, and be officially welcomed to the community. The event is set to run from 8.30am to 11.30am and will be followed by a breakfast supplied by George Town Rotary Club. Afterwards, a pool party is expected to take place at the George Town Pool. There is set to be a variety of pool activities on offer, as well as laser tag for the kids, and live entertainment. A special catered lunch will also be available. Both events are ticketed and capped at 200 and 250 respectively. A council spokesperson said they will be monitoring the situation regarding COVID very closely and revealed changes will be made if necessary. West Tamar Council's annual Australia Day Awards are set to go ahead at the Tailrace Centre in Riverside on Wednesday, where a 'COVID compliant breakfast' is scheduled to begin at 7.45am. Afterwards an award ceremony will commence, recognising a variety of individuals for their contributions to the area over the past year. Additionally, 12 new Australians will receive their citizenships at the event, which is ticketed and capped at 150 people. At the Frankford Oval, a family picnic day will be held. BYO friends, family, baskets and blankets. There will be hot food, including the classic sausage sizzle, and fresh produce. Farmyard animals will be on site for children to cuddle up with, including the chance to spot Frank the resident platypus. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/8c26c724-19b3-4132-8acb-2d8a334fe8cc.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg