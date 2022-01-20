news, local-news,

Since the borders reopened on December 15, conversations often turn to COVID-19, which is now causing Tasmanians "situational distress". COVID-19 is intruding into our social lives, our working lives, the lives of our families and our friends. Questions continuously cross our minds - Will I catch it? Who has it? Where can I get tested? Where can I get a RAT? When can we get back on with our lives? Mental Health Council of Tasmania chief executive Connie Digolis said all Tasmanians would be experiencing a degree of what she has labelled situational distress. "This is not about having poor mental health, it is about having poor mental wellbeing," she said. "What we are actually coping with is an environment which is impacting on how we are all feeling day to day, and what we are finding is that we don't talk about anything else. "We talk about the numbers, we talk about the people who we know have Covid, we talk about the restrictions and trying to understand what those guidelines are." Ms Digolis said people were feeling Covid overload, experiencing anxiousness or feeling overwhelmed. "We are receiving information at such a pace, trying to process it all the time, which throws out the balance for our wellbeing." But she added that there were actions that people could take to fix the balance. "What we are saying to Tasmanians is 'don't feel terrible, hopeless, or stressed. And here is an action plan'. "Here are the things you can do so you don't continue to feel like that, here are the services and supports that will help you stop feeling like that, and these are the things available that you can tap into immediately to help you feel better." Ms Digolis said people needed to go for a walk, or immerse themselves in things they had control over, like work or a new project. "We are encouraging people to think about what they can do to literally switch off. You might actively say 'I am putting my phone down now and I'm not looking at or limiting the news or social media. "It is about getting that balance back, taking time out, losing yourself in something that isn't connected to what is worrying you, and focusing on the things that you can control." She said individuals could access the checkin.org.au website for tips and to help understand that what they are feeling is normal. Alternatively contact Tasmanian Lifeline on 1800 98 44 34

