TFS attended a structure fire at Westringia Court, Rocherlea, overnight
Local News
Tasmania Fire Service attended a structure fire at Westringia Court, Rocherlea, overnight.
When crews from Rocherlea and Launceston arrived, they found the fire in the building was out.
However, the building was full of smoke, which they ventilated to remove.
The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental.
The fire caused about $2000 in damage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
- Follow us on Google News: The Examiner