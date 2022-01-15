news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service attended a structure fire at Westringia Court, Rocherlea, overnight. When crews from Rocherlea and Launceston arrived, they found the fire in the building was out. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? However, the building was full of smoke, which they ventilated to remove. The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental. The fire caused about $2000 in damage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/729cf564-7b5f-4005-b715-f8a764f87fff.jpg/r2_0_737_415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg