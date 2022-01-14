news, local-news,

When the Launceston Youth and Community Orchestra realised they would have to pull the pin on their 32nd annual summer strings camp, it was a tough blow. Faced with 150 disappointed kids, musical director Margaret Hoban was determined to turn that negative into a positive. With a week's worth of meals for 50 people already prepped and ready at Camp Clayton at Ulverstone, the orchestra did some quick thinking and arranged to pay for and donate all the food prepared for them to those in need on the North-West Coast. "We had to pull the plug quite late in the piece, maybe only last Friday," Ms Hoban said. "We were disappointed about not having the camp, but this left it on a high note. "I think the campers were very pleased to hear we'd done something constructive with it too." Ms Hoban said she was prepared to cover the costs the camp would lose by the late cancellation herself, but was encouraged to broach her idea with the families of the campers when arranging their refunds. The response was huge. "It's all basically going to be covered," Ms Hoban said. "The campers have been very generous." The meals were collected by Paul Hosking, of HOPE at St Paul's Kitchen in Devonport, on Friday morning to be distributed for free to those in need of a hot meal. Mr Hosking said the generosity on display represented exactly what community was all about. "It's community serving community," he said. "The kitchen is not government funded, it's funded by good people in the community. RELATED: East Devonport's Brooke Rouse finds hope after addiction and homelessness "At this time of year a lot of people are going hungry, and a lot of other agencies aren't open. "I'm playing it down a little bit but I just feel like jumping around. When bigger places, like Camp Clayton, come on board, it's very exciting." Camp Clayton business manager Michelle Zwerver said she had also been blown away by the suggestion put forward by Ms Hoban, and that the camp was immediately on board. "From a business perspective, there is a fine balance of maintaining a viable business, but as a not-for-profit we are always seeking ways to support our community, and this is just one of those ways," she said. RELATED: North-West hosts Tasmania's first ever camp for people with Tourette syndrome "We exist to empower and equip young people, and the reality is that organisations such as LYCO that run events on our site enable to us to reach so many more people than we could on our own. "We love to be a platform for others to shine on." St Paul's Kitchen provides free meals every Tuesday afternoon and evening, warm clothing and a safe and loving place for those doing it tough and the homeless. What do you think? Have your say by sending us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.

