Tas City Building preparing a milestone move for tenth anniversary

Tas City Building's black, white and orange signs have become such a familiar and ubiquitous addition to Launceston's city streets, it might surprise many to discover that the construction company has been around for less than 10 years. That's about the change this year, however, and with the company set to hit double digits, owner Steven Simeoni has big plans for 2022. READ MORE: Woman threatened man with axe when on the run The lead up to the business's decade milestone has been a mixed affair, requiring the builder to balance an ongoing construction and property market boom with the recent bout of pandemic-related supply and logistics constraints. "Everyone's saying 'oh you must be doing well you're a builder'. It's been harder than it ever has been. We have a lot on but we've also got to manage it,'" Mr Simeoni said. READ MORE: Plan for COVID-positive students in schools elusive Perhaps its most momentous move for its tenth year, Tas City Building's head office may finally move from its long-standing spot on Elizabeth Street to a new, larger and all-together more industrial location on Glen Dhu Street. Planning for the new building - which Launceston residents will recognise by the large chimney stretching up above the surrounding roofs - is underway and Mr Simeoni is hoping to make the landmark move in 2022. "We want to celebrate our birthday by moving into the building. We want to do it this year and have a big shindig to say, 'This is Tas City Building now'," he said. Started in 2012, the construction company has certainly made its mark on Launceston in its short time operating - particularly in the city's CBD living space. "I think I'm most proud of our inner-city living work. To have more people living here is just going to create such a good vibe. Me and my wife are moving into the city soon - We just love the city to bits," he said. Outside of the company's inner-city living push, Mr Simeoni was also proud of Tas City Building's contributions to the restoration of Launceston's many heritage buildings. "We renovated one of the only sandstone buildings in Launceston. That was a real challenge to do over the winter but the end product was beautiful. That was pretty impressive for us," he said. When speaking about the firm's work over the last ten years, Mr Simeoni's passion for the region and his hometown is clear. READ MORE: Fear over the future of abortion clinic safe access zones "I'm a trout fisherman and 50 minutes up the way is some of the best trout fishing in the world. We've got the beaches, the snow when it comes, bike riding tracks everywhere - what more could you want. We're very lucky" he said. Not content confined to an office, Mr Simeoni takes every opportunity to be out in the city his company is helping shape. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel: Thursday pay packets and packed dance floors "I'll write a list of people I need to talk to on my hand and then walk out the building round the corner and all the way up to the gorge and back - I do that about twice a day. I just love walking around our city," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

