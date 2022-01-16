Many Tasmanians forgotten about during COVID crisis

news, local-news,

I'M a mother of a 13-year-old who has a disability and health issues, and I will not be sending my child back to a state school as he is classed as high risk and cannot be around unvaccinated people. He is vaccinated, but he is still classed as high risk and I am not exposing him to such an unsafe environment. In this COVID pandemic, we have unfortunately forgotten about the most vulnerable in our community which is quite inhumane. WHAT a terrific 'plan' Premier Peter Gutwein and his Liberal government came up with. Just look at the results. There is an explosion of cases, restaurants and businesses closing, scores of health/hospital workers sick and isolated. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel sold to long-running Launceston business Like many Tasmanians, the people in this household fear going out and being exposed to the virus - we are not going to restaurants or shopping or spending other than on groceries. We have medical conditions that put us at great risk. The Premier and Deputy Premier both keep banging on about vaccinations being the key. Yet we are still a month away from qualifying for our booster shots. The Liberals did what their business mates and donors told them to do by opening up - yet many Tasmanians have closed their wallets and purses - so how is that going for the tourism and hospitality industries? Their own goal and Tasmanians pay the price. What a plan! If this is success, I'd hate to see failure. Very much looking forward to the next state and federal elections - if we survive until then that is. THERE has been quite a bit of publicity regarding e-scooters in Launceston. I don't have a problem with people owning e-scooters and using them responsibly, but I regard the e-scooters for hire as a menace. The companies that hire these scooters tell us that they have codes of conduct for their use, but what good is a code of conduct if nobody abides by it. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? A few examples of misuse I have seen lately are A child whose head was lower than the handle of the scooter wobbling along towards my wife and I; two young boys racing each other with no helmets on; an adult with a toddler holding on for dear life on the road, both without helmets; and seeing scooters dangerously left with no regard for anyone else. In the past couple of days, the latest problem I have noticed is the marks left on paths of both pedestrian bridges over the North Esk River at the Seaport and the Inveresk university sites. READ MORE: Here's where and how you are most likely to catch COVID - new study These bridges are being used for racing and to try and do burnouts. So I would like to ask the mayor, who is responsible for cleaning up this mess, the City of Launceston council or the operators? Please Mr mayor, get on a scooter and go look for yourself, especially around Riverbend Park. Also, who is responsible if I am injured by a minor riding these scooters? WHILE other states are phasing out logging of native forests, Tasmanian Forest Products Association chief executive Nick Steel wants to keep it going or even expand it. He's unwilling to accept WA Premier Mark McGowan's argument that, "The ever-increasing impacts of climate change, the importance of maintaining biodiversity and forest health, the need for carbon capture and storage, and declining timber yields mean that it is essential that we act now to protect [our] forests". Mr Steel likes to quote COP26 but overlooks the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use in which 137 countries, including Australia, committed to collectively end forest loss and land degradation by 2030. By all means, keep supplying Tasmanian wood to the world Mr Steel, but only plantation wood.

