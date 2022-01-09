news, local-news,

Tasmanians forced to miss at least a day of work due to COVID-19 will be eligible for a payment of up to $450 from the federal government from January 18. The financial support payment will be available to anyone in isolation due to having contracted COVID-19 as well as defined close contacts and anyone who has to care for somebody with COVID. Anyone who has lost or is expected to lose 20 hours or more of work will be entitled to receive $750. READ MORE: COVID vaccinations for children to start Anyone who has lost at least a day or work or up to 19 hours will be able to receive $450. Anyone who has more than $10,000 or more in available funds will be unable to claim the payment. Premier Peter Gutwein said Tasmanians would be able to access $250 or $1000 for a household from the state government if they were required to get a test or vaccinated and lost income as a result. READ MORE: Travel-hungry tourists finally make it to Tasmania "For employees identified as a close contact who need to isolate and dont have available leave, or if you are a casual employee with no leave, there is support available," he said. Mr Gutwein said the government had a community care package under development for vulnerable Tasmanians that would ensure they had access to masks, testing and food while in isolation. He said grants of between $750 and $1500 were available to businesses to attain guidance to overcome challenges posed by COVID. "In addition to these grants, a targeted financial support package for businesses impacted during our current outbreak is currently being developed," Mr Gutwein said. "Further details on the community care and business support packages will be announced later next week." Impacted workers can find out more about the financial assistance available on the government's COVID-19 website: www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au.