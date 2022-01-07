news, local-news,

Tamar Natural Resource Management will be holding their annual ragwort weed raid from January 22, concentrating on areas in Blessington, Nunamara and across East and West Tamar. Ragwort raid co-ordinator Kay Bailey said there were several events spanning the week, with at least a dozen volunteers expected to help. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire "Each one is located in a particular area, for instance the first one is in Pipers River in east Tamar," Ms Bailey said. "The volunteers are usually members of the landcare group, local farmers or people from the local fire brigades. "The raids happen along the roadsides and what they've done over the years has encouraged the local private landholders to remove the weed on their land too," Ms Bailey said. READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy Tasmanian Herbarium weed taxonomist Matt Baker said the main impact of the weed was felt in agriculture. "The plant is toxic to stock if consumed and can cause fatalities due to liver failure. It is a major pasture weed particularly on land grazed by cattle and horses," Mr Baker said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/a7fb8228-add9-4410-930e-44d751159e9e_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg