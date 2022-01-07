newsletters, football-list,

George Town's Jodie Clifford has added another title to her football resume, named Tasmania's AFLW Community Ambassador. Nominated by the club, Clifford was surprised to receive a call saying she was the successful candidate for the role, which recognises the work she's put in over the last 12 months. "I wear a couple of footy hats because I'm heavily involved with the George Town footy club in terms of pushing for that equality that we need in AFL but I also have my Tassie Devils role as well," Clifford said. READ MORE: Cricket North: Launceston and Mowbray feel the impact of COVID-19 "That's different to the community role but it's around the talent pathway that we provide our young girls with every opportunity to play at the highest level of footy that we can. "[The AFLW ambassador] is a really good role for me to have with those young girls and seeing the pathways that they can take, whether that be through playing or coaching in the future but then also the role I have with George Town and the NTFAW is really important." Describing the role as "a pretty big honour", Clifford will be the second AFLW Community Ambassador for the state, following in the footsteps of Southern football identity Jodie Mather. Clifford, who captained North Launceston during their two seasons in the TSLW, said the seven ambassadors across Australia will meet with the AFL's head of women's football, Nicole Livingstone. RELATED: North Melbourne's Brooke Brown ready for second year in AFLW "As far as I'm aware, that will be a Zoom meeting given the current conditions, where all community ambassadors get to meet with Nicole," Clifford said. "So there's that bit of networking from the different states as to what's happening, I think that might happen a couple of times. "We also get to attend the AFLW ambassador function at the AFLW grand final."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/ce95d40d-d9c8-4a26-bd46-3dfa3a1a9df4.jpg/r0_145_3831_2310_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg