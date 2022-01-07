news, local-news,

The Fresh Comedy 10 Year Anniversary Gala will be held at The Tramsheds Function Centre, Launceston. The event will feature Celia Pacquola, Dave Hughes, Tony Martin, and Michelle Brasier. Unfortunately, it was announced during the week Frank Woodley was unable to make the show so Hughes stepped in. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased from trybooking.com. This weekend, Launceston's swimmers and runners alike will be putting their mettle to the test down at Cataract Gorge by competing in the latest leg of Swimrun Wild. Swimrun Wild is a relatively new sport in which teams of two complete a course consisting of multiple swim and run legs. What makes Swimrun Wild unique compared to similar multi-leg races is that both members of the team must stay within 10 metres of each other at all times during the event on land and water. This time around, competitors will complete five laps, each consisting of a 150-metre swim across First Basin, followed by a 400-metre dash around the Gorge to the start. Registration for the event opens at 12:30pm on January 8, and the race is set to begin at 2pm. Local cricket in both the Cricket North and TCL competitions returns on Saturday. Every Saturday the tasty Harvest Market takes over the Cimitiere Street parking area to share fresh food and produce. Discover a wide range of vendors and local brands to support. The Launceston Planetarium is a great place to visit during the school holidays, with plenty of shows on to help educate on all things astronomy. We are Stars will be showing on January 8, followed by We are Aliens on January 9. World Street Eats is back at Civic Square in 2022 to tickle your taste buds with food from around the world. This weekend there will be live music from The Toast Garden and food from 12 different vendors. There will also be kids activities such as DIY craft and balloon twists. The Launceston Library will be holding a Summer Holiday Storytime event for families. Organisers will share picture books, stories, rhymes and songs. The holiday program also includes a Solve it @ Your Library event in which children can make their own spyglass after Storytime. To register visit eventbrite.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/21f50008-0088-4541-9ba7-97e19b80dafc.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg