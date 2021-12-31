community,

The president of the Tasmanian Alliance for Marine Protection has poured scorn on the latest EMRS poll, which showed a growth in support for Tasmania's salmon farming and aquaculture industry. Peter George questioned why only the Tasmanian salmon industry was concerned about its relevance and importance. "At more than $800 million a year, of course it's important," Mr George said. "Community concern is ... about damage to our waterways that the industry clearly does not care about." READ MORE: Warning over scam COVID-19 text message The Tasmanian Salmon Growers Association commissioned the poll of 1000 Tasmanians over the age of 18. The poll, conducted in November, showed support had increased by three per cent for the industry among Tasmanians, with 75 per cent of those having said the industry was either important or very important. Mr George believed Tasmanians were most concerned with how the industry conducted itself. "If ever there was a pointless poll, the latest one by Tasmania's industrial salmon producers is it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/e648d626-cef4-4c96-b799-19b87d04ceb3.jpg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg