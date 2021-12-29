news, local-news,

Tasmania Police have urged motorists to keep themselves and others safe on the roads during the festive season, as Operation Safe Arrival continues. "With Tasmania Police's annual road safety operation underway, police are imploring all motorists to be safe and do the right thing on the roads," Sergeant Terry Reaney said. "From the start of this year's operation [December 23] ... nearly 500 drivers have been detected speeding [across the state]. READ MORE: Trevallyn mum's anguish for son living with Down syndrome as cases surge "That's nearly 500 instances a driver has put themselves and others at risk of crashing and being killed or seriously injured on our roads." Operation Safe Arrival has undertaken 1846 random drug and alcohol tests so far, with 15 people charged with drink driving offences from the tests. Fifty-four oral fluid tests have been conducted during the operation period and 21 of those returned a positive test. Police have issued 499 infringement notices for speeding offences, 47 for inattentive driving, 35 for mobile phone use, 13 for seat belt offences, and 3 for disqualified driving. READ MORE: Ambulance 'absurdity': Health arranges two-hour transport for one test "Speed is one of the fatal five contributing factors to fatal and serious injury crashes on our roads. To anyone who speeds, even just a little over the limit the message is clear - over is over, slow down," Sergeant Reaney said. "While most drivers do the right thing, I urge all those that don't to consider their actions and help police to keep everyone safe on our roads." Police said the message to road users was to follow the speed limit, pay attention and leave phones alone, take breaks if tired, always wear a seatbelt or helmet, and not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. "Police don't want anyone to have their holidays ruined by a crash this year, so please take care and stay safe on the roads," Sergeant Reaney said. One person has died on Tasmanian roads this festive season. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/f7a6ff65-d0d6-40c0-8233-e6bcd9a81728.jpg/r0_22_1017_597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg