newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Day two of the newest Tasmanian festival saw sunny skies continue, as patrons turned out for another day of entertainment. The second and final day of the Party in the Apocalypse festival will see Australian artist Ruby Fields and band Cub Sport play alongside other Tasmanian and Australian acts. Festival organiser Ryan Limb said that the COVID protocols put in place, such as mask wearing, proof of being double vaxxed and social distancing, were embraced by attendees. "Public Health are happy with our COVID safety," he said. "We've been following all protocols and patrons have been really co-operative." Tim Nelson, lead singer of Cub Sport said that the band were excited to play at the event. "It'll be the first show we've been able to play in 11 months so I think it's gonna be a really special one," he said. "We'll be playing all the faves and maybe debuting something brand new." Party in the Apocalypse artistic director Jesse Higgs said that the crew were really thankful the festival could be held. "It's been awesome to see people relishing live music and festivals back in action ," he said. READ MORE: Casual contact site listing to be scrapped in Tasmania "Not just for the punters but for the artists and all of the staff and workers who've been on the sidelines throughout the pandemic." One of the many food and beverage vans on site, Little Devil Donuts said that the festival had been great so far and that they were happy to be back at local events. READ MORE: Why a country pub's exposure to COVID is stinging the whole town "We are super stoked to be involved in a live music event again," Owner Ann Lifshen said. "It's great that people are allowed to dance and stand up for this concert and the crowd we have observed have been great at keeping their masks on, so it's been really positive and great for the artists to get back and others in the arts industry. "We tend to go to larger events like this as well as Agfest, Festivale in the past and other Tasmanian events and we went to two or three Party in the Paddock events in the past." Lime Cordiale, Client Liason, Cub Sport, Ruby Fields and more will take to the Launceston stage at Inveresk Park throughout today. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/38650f71-2ad5-463e-b986-b43a1c1f553f.jpg/r0_59_640_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg