newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The government has signed an agreement with the Port of Rotterdam to work together to look at export opportunities from green hydrogen produced at Bell Bay. Fortescue Future Industries, Woodside Energy, Origin Energy and ABEL Energy have all proposed hydrogen production projects at different scales for the industrial precinct. The state government last month made a funding submission Australian Government's $464 million regional grants program for a green hydrogen hub at Bell Bay. READ MORE: Why a country pub's exposure to COVID is stinging the whole town Energy Minister Guy Barnett said Tasmania had a goal for green hydrogen to be produced domestically in the short term and exported by 2027. He said Tasmania was the only part of Australia that was capable of producing 100-per-cent renewable energy which could be used to produce green hydrogen. "Co-operation with international partners like the Port of Rotterdam helps promote deployment of hydrogen technologies, enhances skills, training and employment opportunities and helps open up future export markets," Mr Barnett said. READ MORE: List of Northern roadworks to cause delays over the coming weeks "The Port of Rotterdam is Europe's largest port with plans to become a major green hydrogen import hub with hydrogen supply chains into North West Europe." Port of Rotterdam chief executive Allard Castelein said the organisation was looking the world over for countries and companies that would be able to export green hydrogen on an industrial scale before 2030. "Tasmania could very well be one of these," he said. READ MORE: Remembering Aunty Dulcie Greeno: The last of the great shell stringers "Once we have jointly established the feasibility, the next step would be to get private companies aligned to try to set up trade lanes between Tasmania and Rotterdam." Dutch Australian ambassador Marion Derckx said international co-operation was essential to drive the energy transition required to limit global warming. "The Memorandum of Understanding between Tasmania and the Netherlands signifies an important step in our mutual ambitions to accelerate the transition towards a non-carbon energy society." Mr Barnett said the signed Memorandum of Understanding with the overseas port authority followed a recent visit to Northern Tasmania by executives from Woodside Energy and Japanese corporate giant Marubeni Corporation who had plans for a green hydrogen production at Bell Bay. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/d8eab460-a6bd-4db0-9399-84a4fd85102c.PNG/r3_14_886_513_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg