Drivers have been urged to exercise safety around roadworks across Tasmania over the holiday period. Civil Contractors Federation chief executive Rachael Matheson on Monday said responsibility over road safety fell on everybody. "Over the next few weeks, many Tasmanians will take the opportunity to visit friends and family or to get away for a break to the shack or favourite holiday spot, so if you're driving please stay safe," she said. READ MORE: Clarity sought for rapid antigen test isolation rules "Importantly, please make sure you follow the signs. The signs are there for a reason, such as letting you know there are workers ahead or because the roadworks aren't finished and it's not safe to drive at the normal speed." There will be frequent lane closures between 7am and 6pm on Binalong Bay Road between Tuckers Arm and Cray Court over the coming weeks. This will also be the case on Bridport Road between Pipers River Road and Bellingham Road between 7.30am and 3.30pm with a reduced speed limit. READ MORE: Accused Christmas Day murderer appears in court There will be frequent land closures between 7am and 6pm on the same road between Weymouth and School roads. On Evandale Road between the airport entry and Breadabane roundabout, a section of the road will be closed and traffic will be moved onto a new section of road with the speed limit to be reduced by 20 kilometres. There will be a reduced speed limit with occasional lane closures between 7am and 6pm on Highland Lakes Road at Liawenee. READ MORE: Fish farm worker recalls 'lucky' rescue There will be a reduced speed limit and frequent lane closures on Illawarra Road between Cressy Road and Meander Valley Road. On the Tasman Highway in Bicheno, there will be a reduced speed limit and occasional lane closures during the working hours of 7am and 5pm. On the same highway, there will be frequent lane closures and a reduced speed limit near Coles Bay Road and Lynes Creek Bridge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/205b19ae-774c-4b84-896a-19c93b268dc1.PNG/r2_7_841_481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg