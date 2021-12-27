Hobart man Darren Wake accused of the murder of former partner Rachel Wake
A 60-year-old Hobart man has appeared in court for the alleged stabbing murder of his former partner on Christmas Day.
Darren Wake appeared before acting Magistrate Michael Daly on Monday, during which he entered no plea on the charge nor did he attempt to apply for bail.
Mr Daly told the Hobart Magistrates Court, by law, Mr Wake could only apply for bail before the Supreme Court.
He remanded the man in custody to appear before him on February 28 by videolink.
Friends of the alleged victim, Rachel Wake, have started a GoFundMe page to support her teenage children Romany and Gabriel.
Almost $60,000 in donations have been received so far.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
- Follow us on Google News: The Examiner