A 60-year-old Hobart man has appeared in court for the alleged stabbing murder of his former partner on Christmas Day. Darren Wake appeared before acting Magistrate Michael Daly on Monday, during which he entered no plea on the charge nor did he attempt to apply for bail. READ MORE: Clarity sought for rapid antigen test isolation rules Mr Daly told the Hobart Magistrates Court, by law, Mr Wake could only apply for bail before the Supreme Court. He remanded the man in custody to appear before him on February 28 by videolink. Friends of the alleged victim, Rachel Wake, have started a GoFundMe page to support her teenage children Romany and Gabriel. Almost $60,000 in donations have been received so far.

