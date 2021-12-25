news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service has commenced an investigation into a structure fire at the old Peacock Centre in Elphinstone Road, Mount Stuart, overnight. Crews from Hobart and Glenorchy brigades were called to the scene about 8.30pm on Friday, and found the building fully alight on arrival. The fire was extinguished, but damage to the building was substantial. The building was undergoing renovations, but was vacant at the time of the fire. Police are calling for witnesses and have released descriptions of two potential suspects. "We're also asking for businesses or residents in the area to check their CCTV around the time of the fire and forward onto police for investigation," Acting Inspector Stewart Cashion said. Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Hobart CIB on 131444. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/59df1465-9c17-4293-b6b8-cf18dfe41d1c.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg