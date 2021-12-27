news, local-news,

The first time 10-year-old Audrey Green went surfing, she knew she had found one of her life's great passions. Combined with her love of art and fashion, Audrey has launched a surf clothing label to cater to her peers, featuring a range of T-shirts, crew jumpers, high-top socks, bags, hats and caps. READ MORE: Fish farm worker recalls 'lucky' rescue After a shopping trip with her dad, Audrey recognised a lack of age-appropriate and fashionable clothing for surf-loving kids. Salty Souls Kids Co. aims to fill this gap in the market, providing age-appropriate fashion with a charitable ethos. The grade 4 Scotch Oakburn student said she wanted to make a positive impact on the world, and share the joy of surfing with all. READ MORE: Clarity sought for rapid antigen test isolation rules "The ocean is where I feel at home and I want others to experience that feeling," she said. "Salty Souls Kids Co. will donate 30 per cent of profits to help care for our beaches and oceans and also encourage more children to enjoy them." The charity partners selected by the brand highlight Audrey's passion for the ocean and making surfing accessible for more young people. For every purchase through the website, the buyer will be able to allocate their 30 per cent donation to the Surfrider Foundation Australia, Ocean Mind Australia, The Bicheno Surf Life Saving Club or the Coast Rider Surf Academy - 'Surf it forward - Kids surf lessons' READ MORE: Launceston advocate announced as director of peak body Audrey said she wanted to expand her brand's charity offerings in the future by eventually donating surf boards to children in disadvantaged coastal communities. "So that they too can be as lucky as me and enjoy surfing," she said. Working alongside industry professionals, Audrey designed each item from the collection herself and was proud to see them come to life on the runway. "I love drawing and drawing little fashion sketches, my inspiration for fashion is Louis Vuitton," she said. "It's been a really fun experience and I have meet so many kind and helpful people who have shared their skills and lots of advice with me. I've learnt a lot and I am very grateful for the support I have received." After a successful launch of her first Salty Soul Kids Co. collection on December 19, Audrey is looking forward to a summer at some of her favourite Tasmanian beaches with family and friends - all before returning to school to start grade 5. "One of my grandparents has a shack at Bridport and the other has one on the East Coast, so we usually split our time between both of them over the Summer," she said. For more information or to view the collection, visit saltysoulskidsco.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/69a495d9-e7b5-42a9-a6e9-22096316ec59.jpg/r3_111_4998_2933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg