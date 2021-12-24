Male diver dead following St Helens incident
A man has died following a diving incident near St Helens Island, St Helens.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene about 8.30am after a report of a diver in difficulty was received.
Police Inspector Michael Johnston said a St Helens Marine Rescue vessel, transporting a local doctor and paramedics, was first on scene and provided assistance.
However, the man was unable to be revived.
Investigations are ongoing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
