news, local-news,

A man has died following a diving incident near St Helens Island, St Helens. Police and emergency services were called to the scene about 8.30am after a report of a diver in difficulty was received. Police Inspector Michael Johnston said a St Helens Marine Rescue vessel, transporting a local doctor and paramedics, was first on scene and provided assistance. However, the man was unable to be revived. Investigations are ongoing and a report will be prepared for the coroner. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/fb41c7fa-b996-4d6f-a9e3-7777524c2bbb.JPG/r0_25_500_307_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg