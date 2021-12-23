news, local-news, brisbane, street, mall

One of Brisbane Street Mall's controversial Tasmanian tiger statues was left damaged and broken from its fixings, now Tasmania Police are on the hunt for the vandal. A tiger cub, nearer to the Charles Street end of the mall, was dislodged from its fixings on a Sunday morning in early October. City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten in October said the council would pass CCTV footage from the mall onto police in the hope of finding the attacker. READ MORE: Millwood ruling details decades of harassment following sexual abuse It had been revealed in an earlier City of Launceston council meeting the statues cost in excess of $20,000. By late December police confirmed council had made a formal complaint with Tasmania Police, a police spokesperson confirmed. The spokesperson said a vandal could be charged with destroy/injure property. Police had earlier called on the public to help identify a person they believed could assist with inquiries about the damage to the tiger. The investigation was ongoing and police were urging anyone with information to call Launceston Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The tiger was out of action for about three weeks before it returned to take pride of place back in the mall. The statues have been a point of contention for some time after complaints about them being a hazard were continually raised. In April last year the placement of the statues was subject to a risk assessment. The council in February this year to relocate the statues to improve pedestrian safety. Two of the 10 statues were relocated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/e8341674-0bfd-4161-86b7-79b50eae4747.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg