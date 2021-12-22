news, local-news,

A truck has been destroyed after it crashed and caught fire on Frankford Road at Glengarry on Wednesday afternoon. Motorists are advised that traffic is restricted to one lane. At 4pm it was anticipated that it will take 2 hours or longer before the area is fully open. Emergency services responded to reports of the truck on fire around 2:10pm. The driver was out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. Chief of Glengarry Fire Brigade Liam Cox said they responded to the emergency calls. "We were called this afternoon to a truck fire, it had veered off the road causing vegetation to catch fire" he said. "On arrival the vegetation was actively burning on both sides of the road and the truck full engulfed in fire "The driver had self extricated prior to arrival. He was taken away in an ambulance. "We have got trucks from Frankford Fire Brigade, Glengarry Fire Brigade and Gravelly Beach Fire Brigade. We have managed to fully put out the fire now and [police] are just starting some investigations now into what caused the accident."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/c966525a-b57e-4bd0-a812-b467eff398bc.jpg/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg