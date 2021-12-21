police, launceston, drink-driving, Christmas, New Years

Don't go over this Christmas, it's just not worth it. Whether it's over the speed limit by just a few kilometres, or over the alcohol limit. Just don't. That's really the underlying message from Tasmania's Road Safety Advisory Council, as the state prepares for the Christmas-New Year holidays. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy On Monday the Council launched its new campaign, which will hit newspapers, billboards, TV and radio in the coming weeks. 'Over is Over' will be the message they are seeking to get out there. As Council chairman Scott Tilyard says, if you're driving even a few kilometres over the speed limit, it's over. Findings from RSAC's triennial attitudinal tracking research showed one in five Tasmanians found it acceptable to drive up to 10 km/h over the speed limit. "This shows Tasmanians aren't taking speeding seriously enough," he said. "Speed continues to be the single biggest cause of serious casualty crashes in Tasmania with one in three crashes being speed related. "It doesn't matter if you're speeding by 15 km/h or 4 km/h. As speed increases, so too do serious casualties." The new campaign calls for social responsibility. It challenges drivers to rethink their attitudes. "Speed limit compliance is a social responsibility. In the same way as compliance with social distancing and mask wearing will stop the spread of COVID, if we can reduce the number of speed-related crashes, we can effectively reduce the lives lost on our roads." READ MORE: Three new COVID cases in Tasmania, 10 since border reopening Police are also warning people that they will be stepping up the presence around the road as part of Operation Safe Arrival. Running from Thursday, 23 December to Sunday, 2 January, it aims to encourage Tasmanians to drive to the conditions, wear a seatbelt, rest if they are tired and keep their hands off their phones. Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Jacquie Petrusma said police would be out in force targeting known hotspots for unsafe road behaviour, patrolling main roads, highways, and alternative routes out of towns and cities. If we all slow down, don't drink and drive, pay attention and avoid the mobile phone, it will greatly help the chances of going through the holidays without a death on our roads. It will be the best Christmas present we can give many first responders who will be working over the break. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/135492d9-f135-41b6-81ca-290d05c21180.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg