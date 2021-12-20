news, local-news,

Windy conditions are expected to stick around, as a cold front crosses over the state today. Potentially damaging winds and colder conditions, with gusts up to 100 km/h are possible until the late afternoon. TasNetworks has advised that there are wires down in St Leonards and Waverley that are being attended to by repair crews. Following a warning put out yesterday alerting Tasmanians to brace for damaging winds Deb Tabor from the Bureau of Meteorology said the wind was still going strong. READ MORE: Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Launceston, three in total statewide "We have reissued a severe weather warning that continues on today," she said. "The top wind speed was recorded at Mount Wellington in the early hours of the morning, reaching 131km/h, so the elevated areas are seeing very strong winds. "The worst of it will be from this morning until the mid-afternoon where the wind will begin to ease and then it will ease further into tomorrow morning." Locations which may be affected include Launceston, Devonport, Burnie, St Helens, Strahan, New Norfolk and Hobart. Damaging west to north westerly winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h are possible over most of Tasmania today, with peak gusts expected to reach 90 to 100 km/h. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania BOM is advising people to supervise children closely, manage pets and livestock and secure outdoor furniture and play equipment BOM is also asking Tasmanians to beware of damaged trees and power lines and take care when driving. Further advice and updates will be available at www.ses.tas.gov.au Any outages can be reported to TasNetworks on 132 004.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/9f148d8d-0e4b-4a67-bc13-f2cb9c285008.png/r0_166_700_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg