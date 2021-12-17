news, local-news, newnham, mowbray, armed, robbery, tasmania, police, guns, drugs

A bizarre alleged Mowbray armed robbery has resulted in a Newnham man facing several charges, and the resident of the property tight lipped over what happened. Tasmania Police alleged the 37-year-old Newnham man "attended" a house at Mowbray about 6pm on Thursday night before making off with drugs and money. READ MORE: What we know so far about the fatal jumping castle accident He was charged with aggravated armed robbery and several firearms offences. A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the resident of the house "did not want to make a formal report". During a Friday investigation by police, a rifle and stolen motorbike were also found. The spokesperson said the alleged incident was thought to have been targeted and that the people involved were known to each other. The Newnham man was expected to appear in an out of hours session at the Launceston Magistrates Court.

