Two more COVID cases recorded in Tasmania

Tasmania has recorded two more COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health's dashboard. Both cases are in the South of the state. Further details are expected to be provided at a COVID briefing on Friday afternoon. Virgin Australia flight VA 1328 from Melbourne to Hobart, arriving at 6pm on Wednesday, has been listed as an exposure site. Passengers in rows 27 to 31 are close contacts, the remaining passengers are casual contacts. It comes after a case was detected on one of the first flights into Tasmania after borders reopened on Wednesday. A man in his 20s tested negative before departing NSW, but was then contacted by NSW Health after his arrival in Hobart due to being at a Newcastle venue where COVID spread had occurred. He tested positive later on Wednesday, and is isolating at a residence. Close contacts included the two rows in front and behind him, as well as the same row, on Qantas flight QF 1533. A taxi driver and a family member were also considered close contacts. There are 159 international arrivals and 32 domestic arrivals in Hobart's government-managed quarantine facilities. There are 37 domestic arrivals in facilities in Launceston, and 26 in the North-West. None of the three COVID-positive people in Tasmania are in hospital. All are undertaking the COVID @ Home program. On Thursday, Premier Peter Gutwein said cases were expected to appear not long after the border reopened. On October 22, he announced the border would be reopening on December 15 and has consistently reminded Tasmanians to prepare for COVID to arrive. There had been no community transmission of COVID in Tasmania since May, 2020. The government is updating a daily dashboard on the Department of Health's Facebook page, including case numbers, vaccination figures and hospitalisations.

